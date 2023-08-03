Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya to consummate

It’s raining romance in Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’. The show is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, the media bombard Shalini with questions about Priya’s alleged extra-marital affair, leaving her utterly shell-shocked. Meanwhile, tensions rise between Priya and Ram as they engage in a heated argument. Ram demands to know where Priya has been, but she suggests that someone is deliberately trying to tarnish her character. In a surprising twist, Priya questions if Ram is involved in the scandal as he wants to bring down her goody image so that Shalini hates her.

In the coming episode, Shreya plans another move to bring differences between Ram and Priya. She spikes Ram and Priya’s drink, and they get drunk. However, instead of getting angry at each other, Priya and Ram share a romantic moment. They confess their feelings for each other. In a drunken state, Ram and Priya also consummate their marriage.

Are you excited to see their romantic moment?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

