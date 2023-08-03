ADVERTISEMENT
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya to consummate

Priya and Ram confess their feelings for each other. In a drunken state, Ram and Priya also consummate their marriage in Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

Author: Manisha Suthar
03 Aug,2023 11:42:41
It’s raining romance in Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’. The show is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, the media bombard Shalini with questions about Priya’s alleged extra-marital affair, leaving her utterly shell-shocked. Meanwhile, tensions rise between Priya and Ram as they engage in a heated argument. Ram demands to know where Priya has been, but she suggests that someone is deliberately trying to tarnish her character. In a surprising twist, Priya questions if Ram is involved in the scandal as he wants to bring down her goody image so that Shalini hates her.

In the coming episode, Shreya plans another move to bring differences between Ram and Priya. She spikes Ram and Priya’s drink, and they get drunk. However, instead of getting angry at each other, Priya and Ram share a romantic moment. They confess their feelings for each other. In a drunken state, Ram and Priya also consummate their marriage.

Are you excited to see their romantic moment?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

