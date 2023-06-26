Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya’s haldi ceremony

Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’ , a riveting storyline has taken an unexpected turn, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. As per the plot, Ram and Priya converse on handling the situation as Priya’s father calls off their wedding. Ram comes to Priya’s house and apologizes to her for his behavior at the bachelor’s party, as due to him, she had to face her dad’s anger.

Priya’s father gets convinced by Ram’s apology and forgives him. Soon, he calls Shalini Kapoor and asks her to gear up for the wedding and take their bahu with them. Shalini gets happy and asks the family to begin preparation for the marriage. Kriti overhears Shalini and Priya’s father’s conversation and gets upset as her plan foils.

In the coming episode, Ram returns home after apologizing to Priya and her father. While at home, his mother prepares for his haldi ceremony. Ram makes an excuse and decides to go to the office. However, Shalini stops him. Later, both Ram and Priya’s families celebrate their haldi ceremony at their respective houses. During the festivities, they enjoy special dance performances too.

Will Kriti stop the marriage?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.