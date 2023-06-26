ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya’s haldi ceremony

Ram and Priya’s families celebrate their haldi ceremony at their respective houses. During the festivities, they enjoy special dance performances too in Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 Jun,2023 17:05:53
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya’s haldi ceremony

Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’ , a riveting storyline has taken an unexpected turn, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. As per the plot, Ram and Priya converse on handling the situation as Priya’s father calls off their wedding. Ram comes to Priya’s house and apologizes to her for his behavior at the bachelor’s party, as due to him, she had to face her dad’s anger.

Priya’s father gets convinced by Ram’s apology and forgives him. Soon, he calls Shalini Kapoor and asks her to gear up for the wedding and take their bahu with them. Shalini gets happy and asks the family to begin preparation for the marriage. Kriti overhears Shalini and Priya’s father’s conversation and gets upset as her plan foils.

In the coming episode, Ram returns home after apologizing to Priya and her father. While at home, his mother prepares for his haldi ceremony. Ram makes an excuse and decides to go to the office. However, Shalini stops him. Later, both Ram and Priya’s families celebrate their haldi ceremony at their respective houses. During the festivities, they enjoy special dance performances too.

Will Kriti stop the marriage?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar instigates Raghvendra against Shivendra
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar instigates Raghvendra against Shivendra
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan’s misunderstanding with Kathaa leads to an awkward moment
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan’s misunderstanding with Kathaa leads to an awkward moment
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Kriti’s plan to stop Priya and Ram’s marriage foils
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Kriti’s plan to stop Priya and Ram’s marriage foils
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra apologizes to Raghvendra
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra apologizes to Raghvendra
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan saves Kathaa from a near-fall at conference
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan saves Kathaa from a near-fall at conference
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram apologizes to Priya over his behaviour at bachelor’s party
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram apologizes to Priya over his behaviour at bachelor’s party
Latest Stories
Find Out: What Hina Khan Wants To Show Her Fans
Find Out: What Hina Khan Wants To Show Her Fans
Shivangi Joshi transforms into an adorable Barbie, leaves fans smitten
Shivangi Joshi transforms into an adorable Barbie, leaves fans smitten
You know how much I love you…: Surbhi Jyoti pens heartwarming birthday wish for special friend
You know how much I love you…: Surbhi Jyoti pens heartwarming birthday wish for special friend
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Dons A Casual Cut-Out Bodycon; Motivates Fans Like This
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Dons A Casual Cut-Out Bodycon; Motivates Fans Like This
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi’s memories make Jahaan emotional
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi’s memories make Jahaan emotional
Exclusive: Shubham Patil, Sakshi Parihar, Anu Thapa bag Kaashi Vishvanath
Exclusive: Shubham Patil, Sakshi Parihar, Anu Thapa bag Kaashi Vishvanath
Read Latest News