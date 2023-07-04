ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya's wedding prevails against Yuvraj’s plot

Ram and Priya's wedding fails to get called off. Soon, Shalini takes charge and leads Ram and Priya to the mandap for their wedding in Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

Author: Manisha Suthar
04 Jul,2023 14:25:25
Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Yuvraj plans to break Ram and Priya’s marriage. He gathers his old pictures with Priya from social media, those which were clicked during their relationship. Yuvraj plans to show it to Shalini so that she breaks Priya and Ram’s marriage.

In the coming episode, Kirti, and her friend conspire to disrupt the marriage between Ram and Priya. They hatch a plan to play a slideshow of Priya and Yuvraj’s photos, aiming to create chaos and doubt in the minds of the onlookers, particularly Shalini. However, their plan takes an unexpected turn. Despite their efforts, Ram and Priya’s wedding fails to get called off. Soon, Shalini takes charge and leads Ram and Priya to the mandap for their wedding.

OMG! Will Ram and Priya finally get married?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

