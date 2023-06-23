ADVERTISEMENT
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram apologizes to Priya over his behaviour at bachelor’s party

Ram comes to Priya's house and apologizes to her for his behavior at the bachelor’s party as due to him, she had to face her dad's anger in Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

Author: Manisha Suthar
23 Jun,2023 15:32:10
Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’ has been winning the hearts of the audiences. As per the plot, Priya and Ram’s mehendi function is held, wherein the light goes off. Priya decides to light up some diyas. However, during the process, Priya’s hand gets burnt. The family nurses his wounds. The guests reveal that the mehendi function is not completed until the mehendi is not applied on both hands, and they start leaving the function. Priya gets upset. However, Ram comes and applies mehendi on one of his hands and reveals that the mehendi function is now completed. Priya gets happy with Ram’s gesture.

Ram’s friends and cousins organize a bachelor’s party for him. Shreya decides to portray Ram’s personality badly so that Priya’s father feels Ram is not the right guy for Priya. They succeed in their plan when Priya’s father sees Ram drunk and misunderstands him. He reveals the same to the entire family and vows not to let Priya marry Ram.

In the coming episode, Ram and Priya converse on handling the situation as Priya’s father calls off their wedding. Ram comes to Priya’s house and apologizes to her for his behavior at the bachelor’s party as due to him, she had to face her dad’s anger.

How will Ram convince Priya’s father for the marriage?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

