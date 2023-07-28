Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram's surprising loyalty for Priya shocks Aleka

Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’ has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Shreya accuses Kriti of having no genuine interest in Ram, alleging that she is only after his money and fame. In response, Kriti fiercely defended herself, claiming that Ram’s success and the grandeur of the Kapoor mansion were a result of his own hard work and dedication, which ultimately sustained their entire family. Shreya gets angry with Kriti’s statements, and the two argue.

In the coming episode, Aleka confronts Ram, questioning his actions towards Yuvraj and his decision not to let him attend the wedding. Ram surprises her with his heartfelt defense of Priya, explaining that she holds a special place in his heart. Aleka, still holding onto the notion of their contract marriage, reminds Ram that their emotions are not real. However, Ram remains steadfast, explaining that he cannot bear to see Priya in distress and tears in his eyes. His genuine concern for Priya’s well-being leaves Aleka taken aback.

Will Ram fall in love with Priya?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

