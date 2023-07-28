ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram's surprising loyalty for Priya shocks Aleka

Aleka confronts Ram, questioning his actions towards Yuvraj and his decision not to let him attend the wedding. Ram surprises her with his heartfelt defense of Priya, explaining that she holds a special place in his heart in Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

Author: Manisha Suthar
28 Jul,2023 12:53:34
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram's surprising loyalty for Priya shocks Aleka 838412

Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’ has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Shreya accuses Kriti of having no genuine interest in Ram, alleging that she is only after his money and fame. In response, Kriti fiercely defended herself, claiming that Ram’s success and the grandeur of the Kapoor mansion were a result of his own hard work and dedication, which ultimately sustained their entire family. Shreya gets angry with Kriti’s statements, and the two argue.

In the coming episode, Aleka confronts Ram, questioning his actions towards Yuvraj and his decision not to let him attend the wedding. Ram surprises her with his heartfelt defense of Priya, explaining that she holds a special place in his heart. Aleka, still holding onto the notion of their contract marriage, reminds Ram that their emotions are not real. However, Ram remains steadfast, explaining that he cannot bear to see Priya in distress and tears in his eyes. His genuine concern for Priya’s well-being leaves Aleka taken aback.

Will Ram fall in love with Priya?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan learns about Kathaa's son Aarav being his Batman 838360
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan learns about Kathaa’s son Aarav being his Batman
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Friends Shreya and Kriti turn enemies 838000
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Friends Shreya and Kriti turn enemies
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa’s proposal makes Viaan emotional 837962
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa’s proposal makes Viaan emotional
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh confesses his love for Aradhana 837958
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh confesses his love for Aradhana
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Powder mystery leads Priya to uncover devious plot 837693
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Powder mystery leads Priya to uncover devious plot
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh’s emotional breakdown in Aradhna’s arms 837662
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh’s emotional breakdown in Aradhna’s arms
Latest Stories
Ranbir Kapoor is all awe and praises for Ranveer Singh as Rocky in RRPK, watch 838345
Ranbir Kapoor is all awe and praises for Ranveer Singh as Rocky in RRPK, watch
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Seerat threatens to expose Sahiba 838489
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Seerat threatens to expose Sahiba
Sushmita Sen gives update on her recovery after heart attack, shares insights from Aarya 3 and Tali 838348
Sushmita Sen gives update on her recovery after heart attack, shares insights from Aarya 3 and Tali
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva's life in danger 838359
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva’s life in danger
Rekha Was The First Choice To Play Meena Kumari 838342
Rekha Was The First Choice To Play Meena Kumari
Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 gets postponed after CBFC demanded 20 cuts [Reports] 838329
Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 gets postponed after CBFC demanded 20 cuts [Reports]
Read Latest News