Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Shalini gives big responsibility to Priya

Shalini requests Priya to take the keys to the safe. Priya hesitates and refuses. Shalini begins to divulge the safe code to Priya when Ram intervenes, abruptly stopping her in Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

Author: Manisha Suthar
12 Jul,2023 15:05:45
Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Priya heads to the kitchen to prepare something when she comes home. However, a bunch of servants come to help her. Priya feels awkward as she has never witnessed such a scenario in her house.

In the coming episode, Shalini requests Priya to take the keys to the safe. Priya hesitates and refuses. Shalini insists that Priya should accept the responsibility and reveals her intention to relax. As the tension rises, Shalini begins to divulge the safe code to Priya when Ram intervenes, abruptly stopping her. With confusion and shock, Shalini was taken aback by Ram’s unexpected statement, urging her not to share the code with an outsider.

Will Shalini learn about Ram and Priya’s secret?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

