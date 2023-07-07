ADVERTISEMENT
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Shalini makes Priya’s first rasoi

Priya’s mother-in-law learns about her urgent appointments and makes the first rasoi. The sweet mother-in-law reveals to Priya that she had made halwa on her behalf and can serve the entire family in Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

Author: Manisha Suthar
07 Jul,2023 15:11:04
Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Ram and Priya have had a cute fight on the wedding night. Priya demands that Ram sleeps on the couch while taking the bed herself. However, Ram refuses to accept her proposition and insists on sharing the bed with her. Priya remains firm in her decision and rejects the idea. Soon, they have a cute nok-jhok.

In the coming episode, the next morning after Ram and Priya’s wedding, Priya gears up to go to the clinic as she has an urgent appointment. Priya’s mother-in-law learns about her urgent appointments and makes the first rasoi. The sweet mother-in-law reveals to Priya that she has made halwa on her behalf and she can serve the entire family at the breakfast table. Priya feels overwhelmed by Shalini’s gesture.

Will Shalini learn about Ram and Priya’s contract marriage?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

