Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Yuvraj breaks Priya’s heart

Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’ has returned with new story. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. As per the plot, Ram Kapoor celebrates the success of his start-up with all of his friends and colleagues. Meanwhile, Priya waits to celebrate new year’s evening with her boyfriend. However, Priya finds out that her boyfriend Yuvraj is not coming to celebrate the new year with her. She decides to head home from her clinic. However, Ram takes her mother to an emergency dental appointment in Priya’s clinic, and she does her treatment.

In the coming episode, Priya comes to Yuvraj’s office to meet him. However, the latter stops her from entering the office. Soon, Yuvraj takes her to a corner and breaks up with her. Priya requests him not to break her heart. However, Yuvraj ends his relationship with Priya. The latter breaks down and walks towards the gate. Ram witnesses Yuvraj and Priya’s break up and feels sad for Priya.

Will Ram give Priya a shoulder to cry?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

