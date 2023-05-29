ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Yuvraj breaks Priya’s heart

Yuvraj breaks up with Priya. She requests him not to break her heart. However, Yuvraj ends his relationship with Priya. The latter breaks down in Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’

Author: Manisha Suthar
29 May,2023 18:59:25
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Yuvraj breaks Priya’s heart

Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’ has returned with new story. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. As per the plot, Ram Kapoor celebrates the success of his start-up with all of his friends and colleagues. Meanwhile, Priya waits to celebrate new year’s evening with her boyfriend. However, Priya finds out that her boyfriend Yuvraj is not coming to celebrate the new year with her. She decides to head home from her clinic. However, Ram takes her mother to an emergency dental appointment in Priya’s clinic, and she does her treatment.

In the coming episode, Priya comes to Yuvraj’s office to meet him. However, the latter stops her from entering the office. Soon, Yuvraj takes her to a corner and breaks up with her. Priya requests him not to break her heart. However, Yuvraj ends his relationship with Priya. The latter breaks down and walks towards the gate. Ram witnesses Yuvraj and Priya’s break up and feels sad for Priya.

Will Ram give Priya a shoulder to cry?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Latest Stories
“This brings me and the entire team so much joy,” Alia Bhatt on bagging award for Gangubai Kathiawadi at IIFA
“This brings me and the entire team so much joy,” Alia Bhatt on bagging award for Gangubai Kathiawadi at IIFA
Kajal Raghwani Goes Classy In Trench Coat; See Pic
Kajal Raghwani Goes Classy In Trench Coat; See Pic
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal spoiler: Armaan to KILL Eisha?
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal spoiler: Armaan to KILL Eisha?
Palak Tiwari raises heat in yellow tube top and white pant, check photos
Palak Tiwari raises heat in yellow tube top and white pant, check photos
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer attempts to save Palki’s marriage
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer attempts to save Palki’s marriage
Surbhi Jyoti sizzles in multi-coloured printed bikini, fans love it
Surbhi Jyoti sizzles in multi-coloured printed bikini, fans love it
Read Latest News