Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Yuvraj’s arrival at the wedding shocks Priya

Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Priya’s father, Sanjeev, catches sight of Priya in her bridal attire. Overwhelmed with emotion, Sanjeev expresses his distress, to which Priya reassures him that it is a matter of three months and almost reveals her contract marriage deal. This unexpected confession leaves both Anju and Sanjeev puzzled.

Priya and Ram reach the wedding venue. Soon, Priya received a call from a patient’s mother, mentioning that her daughter needed urgent medical treatment as she had an extreme toothache. Priya decides to attend the patient and plans to visit the clinic. Priya bumps into Ram, and she reveals about going to the clinic. Ram decides to accompany her, and the two head to the clinic.

In the coming episode, Ram, determined to keep Yuvraj away from the wedding, deliberately keeps him occupied with office work. He had promised Priya that Yuvraj wouldn’t attend the ceremony. However, Yuvraj makes his way to the wedding venue, ready to disrupt Priya’s special day. The sight of Yuvraj’s presence leaves Priya and her family in shock.

Will Priya confront Ram?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

