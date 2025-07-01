Bade Achhe Lagte Hain (Naya Season) Serial Spoiler: Mukul Confronts Rishabh, Bhagyshree Gets Worried

The Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain (Naya Season) is winning hearts with the new tale of love featuring Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda in the lead roles. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Mukul comes to Bhagyashree’s (Shivangi Joshi) house and reveals that Bhagyashree used to live alone in the flat, so it’s doubtful how she suddenly got married to Rishabh (Harshad Chopda).

In the upcoming episode, Mukul enters the room, pushes Rishabh away, and confronts him. Mukul asks Rishabh to show him proof of his and Bhagyashree’s marriage, either a photo or the marriage certificate. However, Rishabh fails to show anything, which leaves Bhagyshree’s parents confused.

Vinayak looks confused and becomes suspicious. Later, Rishabh calls Bhagyshree, informing her about Mukul’s intervention. He tells her that Mukul tried to expose them in front of her parents, which leaves Bhagyshree visibly worried.

How will Rishabh and Bhagyshree manage this, or will they get exposed this time?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season chronicles the story of a South Indian girl, Bhagyashree Iyer, played by Shivangi Joshi, whose heart breaks as her boyfriend ditches her as she leaves her house for him. Bhagyashree finds it difficult to trust and love again, but her parents, who are unaware of the truth, come to meet her and her husband in Mumbai, and then she takes the help of her colleague, a Punjabi boy, Rishabh Kapoor, played by Harshad Chopda, who fakes to be her husband and their love story begins.