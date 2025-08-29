Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season Serial Spoiler: Nikhil Sets A Big Conspiracy, Bhagyashree’s Condition Deteriorates

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has featured an engaging drama with goons attacking Rishabh (Harshad Chopda) with a knife and attempting to harm him. Bhagyashree (Shivangi Joshi) is left shattered and screams in horror. She runs to save him as goons attack him with bamboo.

Check out the latest update on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season upcoming episode spoiler number 55 airing on 29 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, you will see a major twist as Nikhil conspires against Bhagyashree. Bhagyashree stays in her room in the hotel, where Nikhil mixes peanuts into her food. He sends the staff to serve the food to Bhagyashree. Bhagyashree takes a bite and starts feeling uneasy. She tries to seek help, but due to an allergy, she falls on the sofa, putting her life in danger.

Later, Nysa arrives at Bhagyashree’s house. Vinayak confronts her, asking what her problem is. Nysa gets angry and tells Vinayak that Bhagyashree is the reason Rishabh has sent her divorce papers, creating an intense moment.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season tells the story of Bhagyashree Iyer, a South Indian girl played by Shivangi Joshi, whose heart is broken when her boyfriend abandons her after she leaves her house for him. Bhagyashree finds it difficult to trust and love again, but her parents, who are unaware of the truth, come to meet her and her husband in Mumbai, and then she takes the help of her colleague, a Punjabi boy, Rishabh Kapoor, played by Harshad Chopda, who fakes to be her husband, and their love story begins.