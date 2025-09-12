Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season Serial Spoiler: Nysa Refuses To Divorce Rishabh, Bhagyashree Threatens To Expose Her

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, a show produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms for Sony Entertainment Television, has seen engaging drama revolving around Nysa’s cunning ploy to separate Rishabh (Harshad Chopda) and Bhagyashree (Shivangi Joshi). She turns evil and vows not to spare Rishabh, leading to a delay in Rishabh and Bhagyashree’s marriage.

Check out the latest update on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season upcoming episode spoiler number 65 airing on 12 September 2025

In the upcoming episode, Nysa looks arrogant and clearly tells Bhagyashree that no matter how much Rishabh requests her or how much she begs her, she won’t give a divorce to Rishabh in any case. Upon this, Bhagyashree asks her if she ever loved Rishab, or if it was always her ego and pride between them. Bhagyashree tells Nysa to sign the divorce papers, and in return, she will provide all the evidence of her wrongdoing. Nysa fumes in anger and abuses Bhagyashree, but she threatens her to be careful, because it won’t take her much time to expose her in front of everyone and get her arrested.

Will Bhagyashree’s warning work on Nysa?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season tells the story of Bhagyashree Iyer, a South Indian girl played by Shivangi Joshi, whose heart is broken when her boyfriend abandons her after she leaves her house for him. Bhagyashree finds it difficult to trust and love again, but her parents, who are unaware of the truth, come to meet her and her husband in Mumbai, and then she takes the help of her colleague, a Punjabi boy, Rishabh Kapoor, played by Harshad Chopda, who fakes to be her husband, and their love story begins.