Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season Serial Spoiler: Nysa Spikes Rishabh’s Drink – What’s Her Next Move?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, a show produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms for Sony Entertainment Television, has seen engaging drama revolving around Nysa refusing to sign the divorce papers and separate from Rishabh. However, Bhagyashree offers her a deal: either sign the divorce papers, or she will expose her truth because she has all the legit proofs. Nysa is pissed at Bhagyashree.

Check out the latest update on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season upcoming episode spoiler number 66 airing on 15 September 2025

In the upcoming episode, Nysa plays smart and tells Bhagyashree to send Rishabh to take the divorce from her. Rishabh comes to meet Nysa and get divorce papers signed. Nysa tries to make him emotional, asking if he never loved her, and Rishabh emphasizes that there was never love in their relationship.

Soon, Nysa offers her juice, and Rishabh insists on signing the papers first. As Nysa signs the papers and Rishabh drinks the juice, during the final goodbye, Rishabh falls on her shoulder after drinking the spiked juice.

What will Nysa do next with Rishabh?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season tells the story of Bhagyashree Iyer, a South Indian girl played by Shivangi Joshi, whose heart is broken when her boyfriend abandons her after she leaves her house for him. Bhagyashree finds it difficult to trust and love again, but her parents, who are unaware of the truth, come to meet her and her husband in Mumbai, and then she takes the help of her colleague, a Punjabi boy, Rishabh Kapoor, played by Harshad Chopda, who fakes to be her husband, and their love story begins.