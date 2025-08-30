Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season Serial Spoiler: Nysa Threatens To Frame Gautam In Fake Murder Charges, Bhagyashree Confronts Nikhil

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, the Sony Entertainment Television show produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has seen an engaging drama revolving around Rishabh (Harshad Chopda), Nysa, and Bhagyashree (Shivangi Joshi). Nikhil purposely mixes peanuts in Bhagyashree’s food, causing her health to decline. On the other hand, Nysa confronts Vinayak as Rishabh sends her divorce papers.

Check out the latest update on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season upcoming episode spoiler number 56 airing on 1 September 2025

In the upcoming episode, Nysa threatens Rishabh’s father, Gautam, and even Bhagyashree’s family that she will file a fake case against them, framing them as trying to kill her. She also emphasizes that they should understand what price they will have to pay, as everyone knows what the court says when in-laws try to kill their daughter-in-law.

On the other hand, Bhagyashree confronts Nikhil, telling him that Rishabh was far better than him, as she felt safe with him because she never tried to kill her like him, exposing his true intentions.

Will Rishabh and Bhagyashree unite?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season tells the story of Bhagyashree Iyer, a South Indian girl played by Shivangi Joshi, whose heart is broken when her boyfriend abandons her after she leaves her house for him. Bhagyashree finds it difficult to trust and love again, but her parents, who are unaware of the truth, come to meet her and her husband in Mumbai, and then she takes the help of her colleague, a Punjabi boy, Rishabh Kapoor, played by Harshad Chopda, who fakes to be her husband, and their love story begins.