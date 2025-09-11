Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season Serial Spoiler: Nysa Tries To Marry Rishabh, Makes Him Sit In Mandap Unconscious

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, a show produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms for Sony Entertainment Television, has seen engaging drama with Purab confronting Vinayak for not forgiving Rishabh (Harshad Chopda). He announces that he and Revati will not marry until Rishabh and Bhagyashree (Shivangi Joshi) reunite and marry.

Check out the latest update on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season upcoming episode spoiler number 64 airing on 11 September 2025

In the upcoming episode, the drama escalates as Nysa traps Rishabh in her plan. She makes Rishabh unconscious and arranges to marry him. Nysa secretly heads to marry Rishabh, though he stays unconscious.

Meanwhile, Bhagyashree enters with Vinayak to rescue Rishabh. She stops the wedding and slaps Nysa for her cunning ploy against her. Bhagyashree saves Rishabh, leading to their reunion.

Will Nysa let Rishabh and Bhagyashree reunite peacefully?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season tells the story of Bhagyashree Iyer, a South Indian girl played by Shivangi Joshi, whose heart is broken when her boyfriend abandons her after she leaves her house for him. Bhagyashree finds it difficult to trust and love again, but her parents, who are unaware of the truth, come to meet her and her husband in Mumbai, and then she takes the help of her colleague, a Punjabi boy, Rishabh Kapoor, played by Harshad Chopda, who fakes to be her husband, and their love story begins.