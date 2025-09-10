Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season Serial Spoiler: Purab Halts His Wedding With Revati, Demands Rishabh And Bhagyashree’s Reunion

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, a show produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms for Sony Entertainment Television, has seen engaging drama with Purab screaming at Revati for putting someone’s life in danger. On the other hand, Bhagyashree (Shivangi Joshi) gets a call from Padma, who makes a shocking statement.

In the upcoming episode, the drama escalates as Purab makes a shocking decision. Purab takes a stand for Rishabh (Harshad Chopda), asking Vinayak if love can mend all the issues, why Rishabh and Bhagyashree don’t get another chance. He halts his wedding with Revati, announcing that until Rishabh and Bhagyashree unite, he will not marry Revati, fueling Vinayak’s anger.

In the intense moment, Rishabh looks emotional and guilty while Bhagyashree cries as Vinayak asks her if she is ready to forgive Rishabh. He asks her if Bhagyashree dares to trust Rishabh again and risk her whole life with him.

What will be Bhagyashree’s reaction to Vinayak’s confrontation?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season tells the story of Bhagyashree Iyer, a South Indian girl played by Shivangi Joshi, whose heart is broken when her boyfriend abandons her after she leaves her house for him. Bhagyashree finds it difficult to trust and love again, but her parents, who are unaware of the truth, come to meet her and her husband in Mumbai, and then she takes the help of her colleague, a Punjabi boy, Rishabh Kapoor, played by Harshad Chopda, who fakes to be her husband, and their love story begins.