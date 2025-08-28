Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season Serial Spoiler: Rishabh Gets Brutally Beaten, Bhagyashree’s Heart Sinks

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has seen engaging drama with Rishabh (Harshad Chopda) and Bhagyashree (Shivangi Joshi) getting one cabin in the office due to some reasons. Additionally, Rishabh appears impressed with Bhagyashree’s idea for the shampoo ad campaign.

Check out the latest update on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season upcoming episode spoiler number 54 airing on 28 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, you will see a high-voltage drama as Rishabh’s life falls in danger. Rishabh and Bhagyashree get trapped by the goons. Rishabh, in an attempt to save Bhagyashree, stops a knife from his hand, leading to bleeding from his palm.

Bhagyashree panics seeing Rishabh’s struggle. However, Rishabh tries hard to beat the goons, and one of the goons hits Rishabh with a glass bottle on his head. Rishabh falls on the floor, and all the goons start hitting him with bamboo and their foot. Bhagyashree screams and runs to hit the goons to save Rishabh.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season tells the story of Bhagyashree Iyer, a South Indian girl played by Shivangi Joshi, whose heart is broken when her boyfriend abandons her after she leaves her house for him. Bhagyashree finds it difficult to trust and love again, but her parents, who are unaware of the truth, come to meet her and her husband in Mumbai, and then she takes the help of her colleague, a Punjabi boy, Rishabh Kapoor, played by Harshad Chopda, who fakes to be her husband, and their love story begins.