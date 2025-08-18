Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season Serial Spoiler: Rishabh’s Promise – Can He Transform Bhagyashree’s Hatred Into Love?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, a Sony Entertainment Television show produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has seen engaging with the drama of Rishabh (Harshad Chopda) and Bhagyashree’s (Shivangi Joshi) bitter separation after Bhagyashree discovers Rishabh’s true face, leaving her heartbroken. Now, after a six-month leap, the show takes a new turn as Rishabh steps into aashiqui mode.

Check out the latest update on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season upcoming episode spoiler number 45 airing on 18 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, Rishabh secretly wishes Bhagyashree’ Happy New Year’ at a party. He sees her enjoying herself with her friends and vows to win her trust back and transform her hatred into love again. Later, Bhagyashree comes to the office and is left shocked to see Rishabh. However, this time she doesn’t get emotional but looks tough and angry. With her expressions, she questions his presence, and Rishabh politely reveals that he is her boss, calling Bhagyashree ‘Boss Ma’am’.

Will Bhagyashree opt to leave the job under Rishabh, or will she continue to seek revenge?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season tells the story of Bhagyashree Iyer, a South Indian girl played by Shivangi Joshi, whose heart is broken when her boyfriend abandons her after she leaves her house for him. Bhagyashree finds it difficult to trust and love again, but her parents, who are unaware of the truth, come to meet her and her husband in Mumbai, and then she takes the help of her colleague, a Punjabi boy, Rishabh Kapoor, played by Harshad Chopda, who fakes to be her husband and their love story begins.