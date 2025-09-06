Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season Serial Spoiler: Vinayak Confronts Bhagyashree: Will She Confess Her Love For Rishabh Again?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, the Sony Entertainment Television show produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has seen an engaging drama with Nikhil’s revelation. He informs Vinayak that Bhagyashree (Shivangi Joshi) still loves Rishabh (Harshad Chopda), causing panic as Vinayak experiences chest pain. Bhagyashree asks her brother to call the doctor while others try to calm Vinayak.

In the upcoming episode, you will see the tension escalate as Vinayak confronts Bhagyashree. As Vinayak recovers, everyone gathers to discuss Bhagyashree’s bond with Rishabh. In front of everyone, Vinayak asks Bhagyashree to look at Rishabh closely and tell him if she can forgive this man and whether she loves him.

Vinayak asks Bhagyashree if she dares to risk her life again with Rishabh and if her love has the strength to be with him. As Vinayak asks a big question, Rishabh looks guilty while Bhagyashree cries, looking all confused.

Will Bhagyashree confess her love for Rishabh?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season tells the story of Bhagyashree Iyer, a South Indian girl played by Shivangi Joshi, whose heart is broken when her boyfriend abandons her after she leaves her house for him. Bhagyashree finds it difficult to trust and love again, but her parents, who are unaware of the truth, come to meet her and her husband in Mumbai, and then she takes the help of her colleague, a Punjabi boy, Rishabh Kapoor, played by Harshad Chopda, who fakes to be her husband, and their love story begins.