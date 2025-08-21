Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season Serial Spoiler: Vinayak Rejects Rishabh’s Marriage Proposal, Revathi Takes A Stand

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, the Sony Entertainment Television show produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has seen engaging drama with Rishabh arriving at Bhagyashree’s house. Purab calls him to meet Revathi’s parents to arrange their marriage. Rishabh’s return leaves the Iyer house shocked.

Check out the latest update on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season upcoming episode spoiler number 49 airing on 21 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, the tension escalates when Revathi takes a stand for Rishabh. In the heat of the moment, Vinayak declares that there won’t be any new beginning as he is not accepting Rishabh’s apologies. Vinayak rejects Rishabh’s marriage proposal for Purab and Revathi. Rishabh tries to convince, but Vinayak announces that Revathi will not marry Purab, and he looks firm on his decision.

However, Revathi goes against Vinayak and takes a stand for Rishabh. She emphasizes that Vinayak’s problems with Rishabh do not necessarily mean Purab is a bad person. She agrees to marry Purab, announcing that she will only marry him. Bhagyashree and others are left shocked by Revathi’s blunt confession.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season tells the story of Bhagyashree Iyer, a South Indian girl played by Shivangi Joshi, whose heart is broken when her boyfriend abandons her after she leaves her house for him. Bhagyashree finds it difficult to trust and love again, but her parents, who are unaware of the truth, come to meet her and her husband in Mumbai, and then she takes the help of her colleague, a Punjabi boy, Rishabh Kapoor, played by Harshad Chopda, who fakes to be her husband and their love story begins.