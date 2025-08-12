Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season Spoiler: Nysa Keeps Eyes On Rishabh – Will Rishabh Be Able To Find The Truth?

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has seen engaging drama with Rishabh (Harshad Chopda) and Bhagyashree’s (Shivangi Joshi) growing chemistry. Rishabh uplifts Bhagyashree’s mood with his funny antics as a doctor. However, Nysa becomes curious and wishes to find out who Rishabh is staying with in a cheap apartment.

In the upcoming episode, you will see a high-voltage drama with Nysa’s shocking discovery. Nysa keeps her eyes on Rishabh’s every moment. Rishabh buys something for Bhagyashree, which makes her curious, wondering who that girl is Rishabh is buying cheap stuff for. Hiding behind the plant, Nysa watches Rishabh’s move.

Will Nysa be able to find that Rishabh’s special girl is no one but her employee Bhagyashree?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season tells the story of Bhagyashree Iyer, a South Indian girl played by Shivangi Joshi, whose heart is broken when her boyfriend abandons her after she leaves her house for him. Bhagyashree finds it difficult to trust and love again, but her parents, who are unaware of the truth, come to meet her and her husband in Mumbai, and then she takes the help of her colleague, a Punjabi boy, Rishabh Kapoor, played by Harshad Chopda, who fakes to be her husband and their love story begins.