Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season Spoiler: Rishabh Arrives At Bhagyashree’s Engagement – Will This Change Her Mind?

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has seen engaging drama revolving around Rishabh crossing paths with Bhagyashree again. Vinayak is left shocked as Rishabh and Bhagyashree come out of the same room they have been locked in.

Check out the latest update on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season upcoming episode spoiler number 51 airing on 23 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, the drama escalates as Bhagyashree and Nikhil’s wedding ceremony begins. Bhagyashree sits clueless with Nikhil during the ceremony, lost in deep thoughts. At the same time, Nikhil expresses his feelings that destiny wants them together, given that they both ran away and are now getting engaged. Meanwhile, Rishabh makes his entry during the engagement, sparking their feelings for each other. However, Bhagyashree takes the ring, building curiosity about what her next move will be.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season tells the story of Bhagyashree Iyer, a South Indian girl played by Shivangi Joshi, whose heart is broken when her boyfriend abandons her after she leaves her house for him. Bhagyashree finds it difficult to trust and love again, but her parents, who are unaware of the truth, come to meet her and her husband in Mumbai, and then she takes the help of her colleague, a Punjabi boy, Rishabh Kapoor, played by Harshad Chopda, who fakes to be her husband and their love story begins.