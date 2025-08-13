Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season Upcoming Twist: Bhagyashree’s changed tough persona post leap; Rishabh eager to apologise

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, the Sony Entertainment Television show produced by Balaji Telefilms, will soon take a six-month leap post which the makers will introduce new twists in the plot. As we know, both Bhagyashree (Shivangi Joshi) and Rishabh (Harshad Chopda) have fallen in love with each other. Rishabh confessed his feelings, which thrilled Bhagyashree a lot. However, Bhagyashree is still unaware of the real identity of Rishabh, and also does not know his connection with Naysa. Amidst this, Rishabh learns about Bhagyashree being unknowingly dragged by Naysa to give her statement against his father.

The upcoming post-leap story will see a changed behaviour in Bhagyashree. She will pose to have a very tough exterior, and will have an arrogant and angry persona. This will be an extreme contrast to Bhagyashree’s attitude of putting on a smile even before the biggest of problems. As for Rishabh, he will be seen in his businessman look with a shorter hairstyle. He will be seen looking at opportunities to apologise for his wrongdoings before Bhagyashree.

Well, how do you like their new beginning?

Sony Entertainment Television’s latest offering, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been captivating audiences with its compelling storytelling. The series explores the poignant theme of family bonds, particularly highlighting the evolving relationship between Bhagyashree and Rishabh, who unite for the sake of Bhagyashree’s loved ones. The show has Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi in lead roles.