Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Aradhana to seek Jai’s help to stop Reyansh

Aradhana decides to reveal the truth about Reyansh and decides to take his help to stop Reyansh from marrying Kimaya in Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Author: Manisha Suthar
31 Oct,2023 12:29:09
Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Reyansh organizes a special lunch for the house ladies. He decides to make them feel special. Later, at the lunch table, he makes a big announcement in front of the entire family. He proposes to Kimaya and reveals that within seven days they will be husband and wife. Aradhana gets shocked by Reyansh’s decision and confronts him.

Kimaya and Reyansh’s wedding festivities begin. At the first function, Reyansh and Aradhana land in the same room. Soon, Aradhana takes advantage of the situation and asks Reyansh to step back and asks him not to spoil Kimaya’s life. However, Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) remains adamant. While the two talk, Kimaya witnesses them and gets furious at Aradhana as she believes Aradhana is trying to break her marriage. Soon, she goes to speak to Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) and in anger slaps her.

Now, in the coming episode, Aradhana tries to stop Reyansh once again and asks him to step back from marrying Kimaya. However, Reyansh ignores her. Soon, Aradhana decides to become adamant to stop Reyansh. After a failed attempt, Aradhana goes to Jai to seek help. She decides to reveal the truth about Reyansh and decides to take his help to stop Reyansh from marrying Kimaya.

