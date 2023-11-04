Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Jai confesses his love for Aradhana, Reyansh issues a stern warning

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Kimaya learns about Reyansh’s birthday and hence she decides to surprise him. She goes to Reyansh’s office and surprises him with a cake. As Kimaya and Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) celebrate his birthday, Aradhana and Reyansh’s intimate video gets leaked. Malini sees the video and gets angry at Aradhana. She kicks out Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) from her house.

When Aradhana fails in all her plans to stop Reyansh and Kimaya’s wedding, she takes a different route. On the day of Kimaya’s mehendi ceremony, Aradhana meets Viren and reveals to him Reyansh’s evil plan behind marrying Kimaya. Viren is shocked and decides to support Aradhana in her plan to stop the wedding.

Now, in the coming episode, Malini manages to stop Viren from ruining the mehendi ceremony. Later, in front of all, Jai confesses his love for Aradhana. Kiki gets angry and confronts Jai about the same. However, he mentions that he is not her fiancé and leaves. Reyansh goes to speak to Jai and issues a stern warning to him and asks him to stay away from Aradhana.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 86 3 November 2023 Written Episode Update

