Television | Spoilers

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Jai confesses his love for Aradhana, Reyansh issues a stern warning

Jai confesses his love for Aradhana. Kiki gets angry. However, he mentions that he is not her fiancé and leaves. Reyansh goes to speak to Jai and issues a stern warning to him in Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Author: Manisha Suthar
04 Nov,2023 12:00:05
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Jai confesses his love for Aradhana, Reyansh issues a stern warning 866921

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Kimaya learns about Reyansh’s birthday and hence she decides to surprise him. She goes to Reyansh’s office and surprises him with a cake. As Kimaya and Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) celebrate his birthday, Aradhana and Reyansh’s intimate video gets leaked. Malini sees the video and gets angry at Aradhana. She kicks out Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) from her house.

When Aradhana fails in all her plans to stop Reyansh and Kimaya’s wedding, she takes a different route. On the day of Kimaya’s mehendi ceremony, Aradhana meets Viren and reveals to him Reyansh’s evil plan behind marrying Kimaya. Viren is shocked and decides to support Aradhana in her plan to stop the wedding.

Now, in the coming episode, Malini manages to stop Viren from ruining the mehendi ceremony. Later, in front of all, Jai confesses his love for Aradhana. Kiki gets angry and confronts Jai about the same. However, he mentions that he is not her fiancé and leaves. Reyansh goes to speak to Jai and issues a stern warning to him and asks him to stay away from Aradhana.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 86 3 November 2023 Written Episode Update

Aradhana meets Viren and reveals to him Reyansh’s evil plan behind marrying Kimaya. Viren is shocked and decides to support Aradhana in her plan to stop the wedding

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Aradhana reveals to Viren about Reyansh’s evil plans 866599
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Aradhana reveals to Viren about Reyansh’s evil plans
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Malini kicks out Aradhana from her house 866069
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Malini kicks Aradhana out of her house
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Aradhana to seek Jai’s help to stop Reyansh 865689
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Aradhana to seek Jai’s help to stop Reyansh
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Kimaya SLAPS Aradhana 865365
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Kimaya SLAPS Aradhana
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Reyansh’s decision to marry Kimaya within seven days’ shocks Aradhana 864948
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Reyansh’s decision to marry Kimaya within seven days’ shocks Aradhana
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Kadambari makes a request to Aradhana 864703
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Kadambari makes a request to Aradhana

Latest Stories

Vijay Mallya son Siddharth Mallya gets engaged to his girlfriend Jasmine 867022
Vijay Mallya son Siddharth Mallya gets engaged to his girlfriend Jasmine
Netizens go gaga as Salman Khan-Hrithik Roshan-Shah Rukh Khan to come together in Tiger 3, says, "Box Office Tsunami incoming" 867007
Netizens go gaga as Salman Khan-Hrithik Roshan-Shah Rukh Khan to come together in Tiger 3, says, “Box Office Tsunami incoming”
Hansika Motwani VS Rashmika Mandanna: Who Is Hottest In Glittery Mini Dress? 866978
Hansika Motwani VS Rashmika Mandanna: Who Is Hottest In Glittery Mini Dress?
Amir KhansdaighterIra Khan kickstarts pre-wedding festivities with Nupur Shikhare 867002
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan kickstarts pre-wedding festivities with Nupur Shikhare
Mrunal Thakur reacts to her wedding rumors, says, 'Sorry to break your hearts guys...' 866995
Mrunal Thakur reacts to her wedding rumors, says, ‘Sorry to break your hearts guys…’
Bigg Boss 17 Shanivaar Ka Vaar: Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt allegedly breach contract before entering the house 866990
Bigg Boss 17 Shanivaar Ka Vaar: Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt allegedly breach contract before entering the house
Read Latest News