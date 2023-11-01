Television | Spoilers

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Malini kicks Aradhana out of her house

Aradhana and Reyansh’s intimate video gets leaked. Malini sees the video and gets angry at Aradhana. She was kicked out of Aradhana from their house in Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Author: Manisha Suthar
01 Nov,2023 15:31:41
Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Kimaya and Reyansh’s wedding festivities begin. At the first function, Reyansh and Aradhana land in the same room. Soon, Aradhana takes advantage of the situation and asks Reyansh to step back and asks him not to spoil Kimaya’s life. However, Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) remains adamant.

While the two talk, Kimaya witnesses them and gets furious at Aradhana as she believes Aradhana is trying to break her marriage. Soon, she goes to speak to Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) and in anger slaps her. Aradhana tries to stop Reyansh once again and asks him to step back from marrying Kimaya. However, Reyansh ignores her. Soon, Aradhana decides to become adamant to stop Reyansh. After a failed attempt, Aradhana goes to Jai to seek help. She decides to reveal the truth about Reyansh and decides to take his help to stop Reyansh from marrying Kimaya.

Now, in the coming episode, Kimaya learns about Reyansh’s birthday and hence she decides to surprise him. She goes to Reyansh’s office and surprises him with a cake. As Kimaya and Reyansh celebrate his birthday, Aradhana and Reyansh’s intimate video gets leaked. Malini sees the video and gets angry at Aradhana. She kicks out Aradhana from her house.

Reyansh proposes to Kimaya and reveals that within seven days they will be husband and wife. Aradhana gets shocked by Reyansh’s decision and confronts him.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

