Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana to get caught red-handed by Reyansh?

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Aradhana believes the nurse decides to expose Reyansh and his lies. Hence, she goes down on her knees and proposes him. Reyansh accepts Aradhana’s proposal and agrees to marry her. Jagruti celebrates Reyansh and Aradhana’s marriage decision.

Meanwhile, Aradhana’s actual plan is to win Reyansh’s trust and stay with him to expose his lies hence she is marrying him. Neeta tells Bani that she is deeply hurt by Aradhana, and vows to make Aradhana suffer in return. The neighbours blame Aradhana for demanding a hefty alimony of 100 crore rupees annually in the divorce. They say that Aradhana should be thrown out of the house. Meanwhile, Reyansh comes to support Aradhana.

Now, in the coming episode, Pooja will be looking at an important file belonging to Reyansh when Kadambari will interrupt, causing Pooja to accidentally drop the file. Pooja will manage to leave from there. Viren will come and inform Kadambari that he and Malini have decided to part ways mutually. Later, again Aradhana and Pooja will be searching for the file in Reyansh’s cabin when suddenly the lights will go out, and Aradhana will fear that Reyansh might have arrived unexpectedly.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 152 6 February 2024 Written Episode Update

The neighbours blame Aradhana for demanding a hefty alimony of 100 crore rupees annually in the divorce. They say that Aradhana should be thrown out of the house.