Television | Spoilers

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana to have an encounter with Malini

Beena will request Aradhana to do a delivery at Khanna's house. The latter would agree to do so. Aradhana would reach Khanna house and come face to face with Malini in Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Author: Manisha Suthar
16 Aug,2023 16:48:05
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana to have an encounter with Malini

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) resolves to take a significant step forward by confronting her birth mother face-to-face. Hence, she leaves the city and heads to Dehradun. On the other hand, Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) meets Aradhana and requests the truth from her. Aradhana yells at Reyansh and asks him to leave her alone and never look for her again. Reyansh tries to stop Aradhana and persuade her to listen to him.

After slapping Reyansh, Aradhana tells him to leave. Aradhana becomes enraged and accuses Reyansh of not believing in her love. Aradhana gorges on some brownies looking at the sweets kept in front of her. At the same time, Beena’s phone rings, and she asks Aradhana to answer it. She hears Malini’s voice on the other end of the phone and gets stunned. However, she fails to know it is her mother on the other side of the call.

In the coming episode, Aradhana will tell Beena how Reyansh does not trust her or her love. Aradhna would also claim that it was her fault and that she should not have fallen in love with someone like Reyansh. Later, Beena will request Aradhana to do a delivery at Khanna’s house. The latter would agree to do so. Aradhana would reach Khanna house and come face to face with Malini.

Will Aradhana be able to meet her biological mother?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

