Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhna and Reyansh get shocked to find out about Jai’s tragic incident

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Aradhna emphasizes that Reyansh’s love isn’t within his or her control, but Jai comprehends her deeply. Jai’s intentions are not possessive; he aims to build a life together. Aradhna expresses her desire to begin a new life with Jai in the right way.

Kirti kidnaps Jai and torturing him to an extent where she tries to make him confess his love for her but adamant on his word and staying true to himself Jai denies the fact. Reyansh takes Jai’s place and the wedding ceremony will begin, Aradhna finds out that the groom is not Jai but Reyansh instead. On the other hand, when Jai refuses to confess his love for Kirti, she loses her patience and pulls a gun on Jay and fires it.

Now, in the coming episode, Aradhna, Jai’s parents question about Jai to Reyansh. He informs them that Jai is with Kiki. Meanwhile, Varun comes and informs Neena and Aradhna about Jai being shot. Reyansh, Aradhna along with Jai’s family get stunned to know this shocking piece of information.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 110 8 December 2023 Written Episode Update

Aradhna finds out that the groom is not Jai but Reyansh instead. On the other hand, when Jai refuses to confess his love for Kirti, she loses her patience and pulls a gun on Jay and fires it.