Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Neeta attempts to kill Bhakti

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Reyansh informs Aradhana about the ban medicine case with several big personalities involved. Aradhana suggests conducting the inquiry in Shadra. In between the inquiry, the watchman informs them that there is a London-based company, they are in collusion with the local MRI and those people will come there today.

Bhakti gets admitted to the hospital after she meets with an accident. The doctor informs Aradhana about the critical need for AB-negative blood, as the hospital’s blood bank lacks this specific blood type. Later, Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) tells Jay that Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) may have many flaws, but today, where Jay should be standing, Reyansh is standing with her for her mom.

Now, in the coming episode, Bhakti’s operation begins and a huge amount is needed for the operation. Soon, Neeta brings the amount and hands over to Aradhana. The latter questions about the money but Neeta lies to her. Later, Bhakti’s recovery which scares Neeta and she decides to kill her. However, when Bhakti goes to tamper with the machine, Reyansh enters the room.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 140 19 January 2024 Written Episode Update

Bhakti gets admitted to the hospital after she meets with an accident. The doctor informs Aradhana about the critical need for AB-negative blood, as the hospital’s blood bank lacks this specific blood type.