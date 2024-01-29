Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Neeta decides to give wrong medicines to Bhakti

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Aradhana inquiries from Jay about whether he truly wants to end the marriage. Jay responds, revealing that he has developed feelings for Bani and she also feels the same, which Aradhana could never feel for him.

Meanwhile, Reyansh informs Aradhana that he has come across a significant clue related to Bhakti’s accident. Reyansh then questions Bhakti about whether she saw Jay in the car because that car is registered in the name of Jay Khurana. However, Aradhana stops Reyansh and asks him to leave. Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) tells Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) that whoever caused Bhakti’s accident will be punished, but Reyansh advises Aradhana not to get involved as it is very dangerous. Meanwhile, Jay discloses to Aradhana that he had arranged a fake wedding with Pandit Ji by giving him money which will shock Aradhana.

Now, in the coming episode, Jay’s mother Neeta will tell to Jay’s dad that they have to give wrong medicines to Bhakti in order to keep her quiet. On the other hand, Reyansh will break Aradhana’s phone to which Aradhana will ask Reyansh to leave. Further, Aradhana will tell Reyansh that he and Jay have hurt and lied to her.

Will Aradhana get to know Jay’s mom plan?

Jai tells Aradhna the truth about their marriage. Pooja and Vikram plan to bring Reyansh and Aradhana back together.