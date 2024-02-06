Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Neighbours blame Aradhana for demanding a hefty alimony of 100 crore rupees

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) catches the fake nurse in the act of giving wrong medicine to Bhakti. She questions her why she was engaged in such activities and whose orders was she following. The nurse lies to Aradhana and reveal that Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) paid her to perform these actions.

Aradhana believes the nurse decides to expose Reyansh and his lies. Hence, she goes down on her knees and proposes him. Reyansh accepts Aradhana’s proposal and agrees to marry her. Jagruti celebrates Reyansh and Aradhana’s marriage decision. Meanwhile, Aradhana’s actual plan is to win Reyansh’s trust and stay with him to expose his lies hence she is marrying him.

Now, in the coming episode, Neeta tells Bani that she is deeply hurt by Aradhana, and vows to make Aradhana suffer in return. The neighbours blame Aradhana for demanding a hefty alimony of 100 crore rupees annually in the divorce. They say that Aradhana should be thrown out of the house. Meanwhile, Reyansh comes to support Aradhana.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 151 5 February 2024 Written Episode Update

Reyansh is shocked when Aradhna proposes to him for marriage. Meanwhile, Reyansh gets a blackmail call asking him to stop working on the drug scam case.