Reyansh pushes Kimaya down. Aradhna gets shocked. However, this is Reyansh’s plan to trap Angad and soon, the police arrive and arrest Angad in Sony Entertainment Television’s Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

In the coming episode, Reyansh asks Angad to leave Aradhana. However, Angad reveals his condition. He tells Reyansh to kill Kimaya if he wants Aradhana alive. Reyansh soon makes a decision and says sorry to Kimaya. Soon, Reyansh pushes Kimaya down. Aradhana was shocked. However, this is Reyansh’s plan to trap Angad and soon, the police arrive and arrest Angad.

