Television | Spoilers

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh kicks out Aradhna from his life and company

Reyansh refuses to listen and cruelly kicks her out of his life and company. Aradhna is left heartbroken and devastated by the betrayal of the man she once loved and trusted in Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Author: Manisha Suthar
31 Jul,2023 16:34:07
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh kicks out Aradhna from his life and company 839373

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) receives a distressing call from her friend Neeti, who reveals that Mayank is threatening her. Concerned for her friend’s safety, Aradhna decides to confront Mayank. However, when Reyansh (Kushal Tandon), her partner, asks about her sudden plans, Aradhna evades the truth and makes an excuse. Despite her denial, Reyansh’s intuition leads him to follow her discreetly. To his astonishment, he witnesses Aradhna entering Mayank’s hotel room, leaving him devastated and believing the worst about their relationship.

Reyansh confronts Aradhna about her recent whereabouts, seeking answers to her secretive behavior. However, Aradhna lies, which further deepens the tension between them. Reyansh takes a drastic step to humiliate Aradhna by playing their intimate video in front of the office. The revelation leaves Aradhna feeling utterly humiliated, as her private moments are exposed for everyone to see.

In the coming episode, Aradhna attempts to explain the situation and her meeting with Mayank to Reyansh. However, Reyansh refuses to listen and cruelly kicks her out of his life and company. Aradhna is left heartbroken and devastated by the betrayal of the man she once loved and trusted.

Is this the end of Reyansh and Aradhna’s relationship?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

