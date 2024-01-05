Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh objects to Aradhana’s honeymoon plan

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Aradhna will tell Reyansh that she loved him with all her heart. She wanted her love to be her husband. However, amidst her conversation, she will start coughing. Coincidentally, Jai and Pooja will also be present in the same cafe, witnessing Aradhna and Reyansh together.

Jai will experience a wave of hurt and retreat to the restroom, overcome with emotions and shedding tears. Reyansh will approach Jai, intending to console him, acknowledging the depth of his anguish by expressing an understanding that when someone falls in love, it becomes an integral part of life. Reyansh will affirm his belief that Aradhna will return to him because his love for her is genuine.

Now, in the coming episode, Jay’s mom will suggest Jay and Aradhana to go for their honeymoon. Later on, Aradhana will tell Reyansh that she and Jay are going on their honeymoon. Reyansh, however, will object of Aradhana going and she’ll express her anger, insisting that he can’t stop her from going.

Will Reyansh stop Aradhana from going for her honeymoon with Jay?

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 129 4 January 2024 Written Episode Update

