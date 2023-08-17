ADVERTISEMENT
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh on a mission to locate Aradhana

Reyansh tries to stop Aradhana and persuade her to listen to him. But she refuses to stop. Later, Vicky tells Reyansh to locate Aradhana in Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Author: Manisha Suthar
17 Aug,2023 18:02:14
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh on a mission to locate Aradhana 843621

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) meets Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) and requests the truth from her. Aradhana yells at Reyansh and asks him to leave her alone and never look for her again. Reyansh tries to stop Aradhana and persuade her to listen to him. But she refuses to stop.

Later, Aradhana tells Beena how Reyansh does not trust her or her love. Aradhna also claims that it was her fault and that she should not have fallen in love with someone like Reyansh. Later, Beena requests Aradhana to do a delivery at Khanna’s house. The latter agrees to do so. Aradhana reaches Khanna house and come face to face with Malini.

In the coming episode, Aradhana would tell Koko about her trip to Dehradun in search of a lady, and how she just knew her nickname. Aradhana will hear someone refer to Malini as Mimi. Vicky, on the other hand, will tell Reyansh to locate Aradhana.

Will Aradhana discover Malini is her biological mother?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

