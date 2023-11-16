Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh reveals Aradhana being Malini’s daughter to Viren

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Malini and her daughters break down as Viren gets hospitalized. However, Aradhana becomes their support system. She consoles Malini and her daughters. She tries to become a strong support to them in this difficult time. Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) worries about Malini and her daughter’s health and sends them home. She stays at the hospital for Viren.

Jai also visits the hospital and witnesses Aradhana’s efforts. Soon, he brings a coffee for Aradhana and takes special care of her during these difficult times. Aradhana tells Reyansh that she can never get back together with him after what he did. Aradhna decides to leave Dehradun to keep Reyansh away from the Khanna family. Meanwhile, Reyansh finds out that Aradhna is leaving, and he decides to chase after her.

Now, in the coming episode, Reyansh and Aradhana come to Khanna house. Viren gets discharged and returns home. He gets angry at Aradhana for hiding the truth about Reyansh. Soon, Reyansh, who is not able to handle Aradhana’s insult soon reveals about Aradhana being Malini’s daughter to Viren. Aradhana tries to stop Reyansh but he finally reveals the truth.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 93 15 November 2023 Written Episode Update

