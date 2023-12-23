Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh turns Aradhna’s boss

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Aradhna, surprisingly chooses to marry Jai and not Reyansh. Reyansh swears that he will never let Jai and Aradhna lead a happy life together. Reyansh goes to extreme lengths to get Aradhna to talk to him. Meanwhile, Jai’s family takes part in Aradhna’s ‘Mooh Dikhai Rasam’.

Later, Aradhna returns to work at Jai’s office, and Jai tells her about his dream project. Meanwhile, Aradhna is shocked when Reyansh returns to her life. Reyansh causes problems for Jai, and he ends up suffering from a major loss in business. Meanwhile, Jai’s father gets hospitalised due to stress. Jai and his family members arrive to live at Aradhna’s house when they lose everything. Later, Aradhna confronts Reyansh and asks him to leave her and her family alone.

Now, in the coming episode, Aradhna gets a job opportunity and she decides to grab it. Soon, she also signs the contract paper and informs Jai about her new job. Later, the HR makes Aradhna meet the company’s MD who is none other than Reyansh. This comes as a shocker for Aradhna.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 120 22 December 2023 Written Episode Update

Reyansh’s car collides with a truck and he meets with an accident. Aradhna witnesses his accident and gets shocked. Later, Aradhna learns that Reyansh is dead in the accident.