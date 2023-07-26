ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh’s emotional breakdown in Aradhna’s arms

Reyansh tells Aradhna that his mother doesn't care about others' feelings. Reyansh will emotionally break down and hug Aradhana in Sony Entertainment Television’s latest release Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 Jul,2023 15:29:04
Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Reyansh asks Aradhna to accompany him to a jewellery shop as he wishes to buy a ring. The latter misunderstands him and thinks Reyansh wants to buy a ring for her. They get into a small argument. Soon, Reyansh reveals that he wishes to buy the ring for his mother. Aradhna removes a ring from her bag and reveals that she has bought a ring for his mother for her anniversary, which makes Reyansh happy.

Later, as we reported earlier, Reyansh’s father throws a big party on his anniversary at his mansion. The entire office employees get invited to the party. During the party, Reyansh gives a smashing performance. Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) gets mesmerized by his performance and imagines herself dancing to a romantic number with him. Aradhna and Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) share some close moments while dancing together. However, it all turns out to be Aradhna’s dream.

In the coming episode, Reyansh will tell Aradhana how his mother keeps hurting his father. Reyansh will also say that his mother doesn’t care about others’ feelings. Reyansh will have an emotional breakdown and hug Aradhana.

What will Aradhana do next?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

