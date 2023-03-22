Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Lakshmi enters her room and informs all about her discharge. However, Rishi opposes the decision. Lakshmi requests Rishi to take her home as per the doctor’s orders. Rishi agrees to do so for Lakshmi’s happiness.

Rishi brings Lakshmi home but an irked Neelam reminds him that his marriage with Malishka will happen soon. Later, Aayush informs Rishi about Lakshmi’s memory loss moment which makes Rishi happy as he understands that Lakshmi is not ignoring him post the love confession moment.

Now, in the coming episode, Rishi tells Lakshmi that he truly loves her and decides to tell Malishka that he won’t marry her. On the other hand, Aayush meets the priest and convinces him to delay the date for Rishi and Malishka’s wedding. Soon, the priest agrees to help Aayush and tells Neelam that the best time for Rishi and Malishka’s wedding is after 6 months. This news irks Neelam, Kiran, and Malishka.

Will Rishi reveal his feelings to Lakshmi?

