Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Rishi takes Lakshmi to their room. He tells Lakshmi that her happiness matters to him. On the other hand, Balwinder collides with Aayush and Shalu. He soon starts insulting Shalu which makes Aayush angry. The latter beats up Balwinder for humiliating Shalu.

Later, Rishi gets on the mission of finding a suitable match for Lakshmi. He calls a matchmaker to Oberoi house. She asks Rishi to reveal a few qualities that he is looking for in the guy for Lakshmi. Rishi remembers his and Lakshmi’s moments and reveals the qualities. Soon, Aayush mentions knowing a guy who has the same qualities.

Now, in the coming episode, Malishka gets angry with Rishi’s behaviour towards her. She comes home and talks to Kiran and Abhay. Malishka breaks down in front of her father. Soon, Abhay decides to work on a plan which favours Malishka. Meanwhile, Karishma finds a match for Lakshmi and decides to share it with Rishi.

Will Rishi like the guy selected by Karishma?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.