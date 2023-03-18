Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Lakshmi fights for her life in the hospital. Rishi talks to her but she fails to respond to the treatment. Soon, Rishi breaks down and the nurse asks him to leave the OT. Later, Rishi goes to a temple and prays for Lakshmi’s recovery. Rishi stands on one foot and requests god to save Lakshmi.

Rishi realizes his love for Lakshmi and decides to head to the hospital to confess his love to Lakshmi. Meanwhile, Malishka, Neelam, Virendra, and other family members leave to reach the hospital. Rishi comes to Lakshmi’s room. The latter gets conscious. Rishi starts talking to Lakshmi while holding her hands. Soon, Rishi confesses his love for Lakshmi and says ‘I Love You’ to her.

Now, in the coming episode, Lakshmi gets conscious and confronts Rishi about his love confession. Rishi gets emotional and shares what he feels for her. Soon, Lakshmi also confesses her love for him and gets emotional. Rishi gets overwhelmed and expresses his happiness. He hugs Lakshmi post the confession but soon realizes that he is daydreaming.

Will Lakshmi respond to Rishi’s love confession?

