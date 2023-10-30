Bhagya Lakshmi: Lakshmi goes missing from the hospital, Rishi panics

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Malishka heads to kill Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Malishka kills Lakshmi and goes home. Kiran questions her whether she has killed Lakshmi, Malishka reveals the truth and mentions that she has ended Lakshmi’s life which shocks Kiran. On the other hand, the family prays for Rishi and soon he wakes up calling Lakshmi’s name.

Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) comes to Lakshmi’s room and the doctors declare Lakshmi dead. Rishi gets shocked and asks the doctor to do something. Rishi panics and asks Lakshmi to wake up. Finally, Rishi hugs Lakshmi and soon the latter reacts. The doctor witnesses the miracle and informs Rishi that Lakshmi is alive. Soon, Rishi gets happy and the doctor puts an oxygen mask on Lakshmi.

In the coming episode, Rishi goes to take a rest. However, when Rishi returns after a while, he witnesses Lakshmi being missing from the bed. Soon, he starts looking out for Lakshmi. He asks the entire hospital staff to find Lakshmi. Meanwhile, Malishka finds Lakshmi in the store room and decides to kill her.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 743 28th October 2023 Written Episode Update

Rishi panics and asks Lakshmi to wake up. Finally, Rishi hugs Lakshmi and soon the latter reacts. The doctor witnesses the miracle and informs Rishi that Lakshmi is alive.