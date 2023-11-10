Bhagya Lakshmi: Lakshmi saves Rishi from goon’s attack

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, a few goons find Lakshmi unconscious on the road and kidnap her. Rishi and Ayush chase the goons who have abducted Lakshmi. However, when they try to take Lakshmi along with them Raja’s recruits tie Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Ayush down.

Later, Raja auctions Lakshmi, and Rishi saves her and they run away. Rishi hides Lakshmi in a shop. Raja comes there with his goons, but they flee when the police come there. Aayush narrates the whole incident to Shalu. Later, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) awakens and Rishi dances with her. Ayush comes to pick up Rishi and Lakshmi and encounters a goon. The next day, Lakshmi disappears again.

In the coming episode, Rishi finds Lakshmi missing and gets worried. He soon goes out to look out for her. Finally, Rishi finds Lakshmi in the temple. The goon comes to the temple to attack Rishi, and take Lakshmi. However, Lakshmi pushes Rishi and saves him. The goon falls down.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 756 9 November 2023 Written Episode Update

