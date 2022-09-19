Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Monish holds the entire Oberoi family captive. He asks Rishi to come or else he would kill his wife Lakshmi. Rishi gets worried and decides to go but Malishka hits a hammer on his head and he falls unconscious. While Virendra pleads with Monish to spare Lakshmi, Rishi gains consciousness and runs to save his wife Lakshmi. Rishi stands in front of Lakshmi and asks Monish to not kill her.

Later, Rishi and Lakshmi fight with Monish for each other’s lives. Soon, Monish comes up with an idea. He ties Rishi’s hand and puts a rope in his neck. Monish makes Rishi stand on an ice slab. Later, he sends a photo of Rishi to the police and warns them about the consequences. Lakshmi gets worried to see Rishi in trouble and soon points a gun at Monish. However, the latter grabs a gun from her hand.

Now, in the coming episode, Monish continues to warn the inspector and puts Rishi’s life in danger by melting the ice slab on which Rishi is standing. Lakshmi witnesses Rishi being in danger and rushes toward him. She stands below Rishi and puts his legs on her shoulder. She bares Rishi’s weight to save his life.

Will Lakshmi manage to save her family?

