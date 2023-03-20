Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Rishi comes to Lakshmi’s room and the latter gets conscious. Rishi starts talking to Lakshmi while holding her hands. Soon, Rishi confesses his love for Lakshmi and says ‘I Love You’ to her.

Lakshmi gets conscious and confronts Rishi about his love confession. Rishi gets emotional and shares what he feels for her. Soon, Lakshmi also confesses her love for him and gets emotional. Rishi gets overwhelmed and expresses his happiness. He hugs Lakshmi post the confession but soon realizes that he is daydreaming.

Now, in the coming episode, Lakshmi gets conscious and sees Rishi sleeping. The nurse enters the room and takes Lakshmi to meet the doctor. The latter informs Lakshmi that she is fine and can go home. Meanwhile, Shalu, Bani, and Aayush come to meet Lakshmi and wake up Rishi. Lakshmi enters her room and informs all about her discharge. However, Rishi opposes the decision. Lakshmi requests Rishi to take her home as per the doctor’s orders. Rishi agrees to do so for Lakshmi’s happiness.

Will Rishi reveals his feelings to Lakshmi?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.