Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Neelam talks to Rishi and says that she has chosen a groom for Lakshmi. Rishi and Lakshmi decide to go to a wedding wherein Rishi plans a meeting of Lakshmi and the prospective groom Aarav. However, Malishka gets insecure and decides to follow them.

At the wedding, Rishi meets Malishka and gets angry at her for doubting him. However, Malishka mentions about being invited to the wedding. Lakshmi meets Aarav at the wedding. Lakshmi witnesses Aarav still having feelings for his ex-wife Arundhati and decides to unite them.

Now, in the coming episode, Lakshmi makes Aarav and Arundhati realize their love for each other and soon reunites them. Aarav and Arundhati announce their reunion in front of the guests and thank Lakshmi for the same. Soon, when Dadi blesses her and Rishi, Malishka enters the picture and takes away Rishi with him which makes Lakshmi upset. The latter goes to the washroom and has an emotional breakdown after thinking about Rishi and Malishka’s marriage.

Will Lakshmi and Rishi reunite ever?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.