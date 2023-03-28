Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Lakshmi asks Rishi to make a promise and tells him to marry Malishka. Rishi agrees to do so for Lakshmi’s happiness. On the other hand, the priest decides Malishka and Rishi’s marriage date and informs the family.

The Oberoi family gears up for the Holi celebration. During their preparation, Malishka and Lakshmi decide to compete with each other. They decide to prepare prashad and the best prashad will be selected by the family members. Malishka and Lakshmi prepare their prashads and go for puja. Soon, Karishma comes to the kitchen and spoils Lakshmi’s prashad.

Now, in the coming episode, Rishi brings the bowls of prashad to the hall area post the puja. He serves everyone from both bowls. Family members taste the prashads and reveal Lakshmi’s prashad to be the best one. Malishka gets angry and shocked by the results.

What will happen next? Will Malishka devise a new plan against Lakshmi?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.