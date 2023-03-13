Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Aarav and Arundhati announce their reunion in front of the guests and thank Lakshmi for the same. Soon, when Dadi blesses her and Rishi, Malishka enters the picture and takes away Rishi with him which makes Lakshmi upset.

Rishi, Malishka, and Lakshmi get busy during the wedding. Soon, the place catches fire and the three get trapped. Lakshmi saves Malishka and soon she goes to save Rishi. However, Lakshmi gets trapped as a pillar falls on her leg. Lakshmi requests Malishka to save Rishi. However, she fails to do so. Soon, Lakshmi risks her life and saves Rishi from the fire accident.

Now, in the coming episode, Rishi gets saved but a pillar falls on Lakshmi’s head and she gets unconscious. Rishi rushes her to the hospital. The doctors attend Lakshmi while Rishi waits outside the OT. Soon, the doctor informs Rishi that Lakshmi’s life is in danger. He suggests doing an operation that can lead to memory loss or coma. Rishi gets shocked and breaks down.

Will Rishi manage to save Lakshmi’s life?

