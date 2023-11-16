Bhagya Lakshmi: Malishka threatens Lakshmi during the wedding

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi and Lakshmi leave from the temple and informs about their whereabouts to Virendra and Aayush. They come to pick them up and finally Rishi and Lakshmi enter the house. As Lakshmi is unconscious, Rishi picks her in arms and enters Oberoi mansion. Neelam also realizes her mistake and accepts Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). She welcomes Rishi and Lakshmi in the house.

Neelam decides to get Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi married. However, at the mandap, Lakshmi decides to reveal the real culprit in front of Rishi and the entire family. Soon, she exposes Malishka and reveals that she tried to kill her and Rishi. Neelam gets angry and slaps Malishka for stooping low and attempting to kill Rishi and Lakshmi. However, all this turns out to be Malishka’s imagination.

In the coming episode, Rishi and semi-conscious Lakshmi come to the mandap for their wedding. Malishka hugs Lakshmi and threatens her to not expose her. She whispers in her ears that if she exposes her that she would get killed along with Rishi. Lakshmi, who is still not entirely conscious, thinks about the threat.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 762 15 November 2023 Written Episode Update

